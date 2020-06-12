No chicken, pork imports until end of year, DA told

More groups of agriculture stakeholders are urging the Deparment of Agriculture (DA) to not import more chicken and pork products until the end of 2020 to allow local producers to recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a joint statement on Friday, eight agricultural and related organizations appealed to the DA and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to stop issuing import permits for chicken meat, pork and processed products.

“Allowing the importation of meat and limiting local production in this critical juncture will cause a stoppage in the operations of some farms,” the groups warned.

“Their production cannot be revived for another 12 to 18 months. One can just imagine the despicable damage this could bring to millions of Filipinos reliant on the sector. We trust that this is not what the government wants,” they said.

Those who signed the statement are leaders from the Philippine Association of Feed Millers Inc.; Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines; Philippine Maize Federation Inc., Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc; United Broilers and Raisers Association; National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.; Philippine Eggboard Association Inc.; and Philippine Veterinary Medical Association.

“Helping our local meat producers and raisers, including feed millers and even feed crop planters, dealers, merchants, transporters, workers and helpers, is [needed] in mitigating the debilitating impact of Covid-19 on the agricultural economy,” they said.

Their appeal comes after Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a briefing on Thursday that neither his department nor the BAI asked the poultry sector to “stop production.”

According to him, the government is only allowing imports of deboned poultry products that cannot be produced by Filipino farmers. Such products are imported only as manufacturing input of meat processors, he said.

But poultry raisers said “there is an abundant supply of live and frozen meat” to meet demand.

“To give way to meat importation means aggravating the already devastating impact that the stringent lockdown measures have brought upon the local ecosystem,” they added.

Even hog raisers asked for the suspension of imports of other livestock products until end-December.

According to the groups, the government would promote nation-rebuilding if it allows local meat producers to continue to thrive.

The groups committed to the DA to produce what Filipino consumers need at a “fair” price to help other businesses flourish.

“With the regeneration of our local food supply and capacity, our joint industry associations commit to [the] government that we will be able to supply and secure the food cycle of the whole country, as what we have done even during the ECQ,” they said.

“We are also committing fair market prices products to help our fellow business owners and consumers recover with us and fight this global pandemic,” they added.