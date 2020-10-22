No class suspensions for Pasig public schools – Vico Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Public schools in Pasig will not suspend their classes while blended learning is still in effect during the COVID-19 crisis, the local government said Thursday.

“While we are in blended/distance learning, there is NO Suspension of Classes for public schools. Dahil hindi naman lalabas ng bahay ang mga mag-aaral at di rin strict sa online attendance. (Because students will not leave their houses and there is strict online attendance.),” Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto wrote in a tweet.

While we are in blended/distance learning, there is NO Suspension of Classes for public schools. Dahil hindi naman lalabas ng bahay ang mga mag-aaral at di rin strict sa online attendance. I urge private schools to come up with their own policies, based on their current system. FEATURED STORIES — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) October 22, 2020

Sotto also urged private schools to craft their own policies based on their style of a learning system.

In case of slow internet connection, Sotto said the tablets are preloaded with lessons while students also have physical worksheets.

Over P1 billion worth of funds were earmarked for the procurement of laptops for teachers and tablets for students in Pasig.

For private schools, Pasig government’s scholarship funds were also given to deserving private school students. [ac]

