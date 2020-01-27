No coronavirus case in Manila hospital, says city health department

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Health Department (MHD) on Monday said that there is no confirmed case of novel coronavirus at the Metropolitan Hospital in Binondo.

BREAKING: No confirmed case of novel coronavirus at Metropolitan Hospital, says Manila Health Department. More details to follow.#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/uQ8dME0A7D — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) January 27, 2020

The assurance was made after it was reported on social media that a Chinese patient with suspected novel coronavirus infection was rushed to the hospital.

Possible CORONAVIRUS case in BINONDO?Isang e-mail ang natanggap ng RTIA ngayong gabi, 6pm, Sunday, January 26, mula sa… Posted by Raffy Tulfo in Action on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Manila City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan said the Chinese national is a 27-year old male and a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) employee.

The POGO worker was hospitalized at Metropolitan Hospital last January 25 due to fever and cough. Pangan said the worker reportedly lives in the Pasay – Paranaque area.

“MHD Surveillance Team, in coordination with DOH surveillance, and as per investigation, patient has fever and cough but negative on history of travel to Wuhan, China, and no history of exposure to a host or positive case,” Pangan said.

The Chinese national was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia, he added.

“As of the moment, the patient is well and does not have fever,” Pangan said.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information and avoid panicking amid the virus scare.

Citizens should also immediately proceed to the nearest clinic or healthcare facility if they feel or experience flu-like signs and symptoms, Moreno added..

“Hindi ikinikibit-balikat ang sitwasyong ito. Be vigilant. Huwag kayong maiilang. Huwag muna masyadong mag-alala. Tayo po ay makinig sa mga lathalain, panawagan ng mga tamang tao at ahensya ng gobyerno,” Moreno said.

(This is a serious situation. Be vigilant but do not worry or panic. Let us listen to the announcements of competent and qualified people and government agencies.)

“Ngayon naman, sa lahat ng ating mga barangay, nakikisuyo ang ating MHD na kayo’y makipagtulungan by just being vigilant. Kayo rin, tayong lahat, huwag kayong matatakot kapag kayo ay may ubo. Mas maganda magpagamot at magpa-check up,” he added.

(The MHD is calling on the barangays to cooperate by being vigilant. If you have coughing episodes, have yourself checked.

