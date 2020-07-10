No Covid-19 death reported but 1,395 more infected

NO one died on Thursday from the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) although the Department of Health (DoH) reported over 1,000 infections for the second straight day.

The DoH said it registered a total of 1,395 cases from 62 out of 74 Covid-19 testing laboratories across the country, bringing the overall tally to 51,754, of which 37,627 are active.

Of the new cases, 1,184 were logged as fresh, 390 of which came from the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila while 211 were part of the delays in validation.

Those who recovered rose to 12,813 after 225 more were added to the list while the death toll remained at 1,314 from Wednesday night.

Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire also said that as of July 7, only 7.45 percent of confirmed cases were health workers, as compared to 19.96 percent on April 30 and 9.25 percent on June 29.

“Ang kagawaran po ay patuloy na makikipagtulungan sa mga ospital upang masiguradong ligtas ang ating mga frontliners sa virus. (The department is continuing to collaborate with hospitals to ensure that our frontliners are safe from the virus),” Vergeire told a televised press briefing.

She added that the DoH was continuing its procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the strict implementation of measures to lessen the infection among its health workers.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said San Lazaro Hospital was preparing to add more beds after it was reported on Thursday that the hospital’s Covid-19 ward was nearing its “full capacity”.

“San Lazaro Hospital is always ready to accept additional cases when the need arises,” Vergeire said, quoting its medical director, Dr. Edmundo Lopez.