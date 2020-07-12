No COVID-19 update on Sunday due to ‘significant volume’ of data gathered – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) failed to release its daily COVID-19 case bulletin due to the “significant volume” of data gathered on Sunday.

The DOH’s daily COVID-19 case bulletin usually comes out around 4 p.m. But on Sunday, the agency said it would release the report at 7:30 pm.

However, just moments before midnight, the DOH announced that it would not release its report for the day as it was still validating the data.

“Due to the significant volume of data gathered today as part of DOH’s effort to harmonize data with cities of NCR [National Capital Region] and the different regions, the DOH Data Team is still currently in the process of validating today’s numbers,” the DOH said in an advisory.

Because of the volume of data, the agency said that “initial findings” suggested “an increase in today’s number of reported cases, recoveries, and deaths.”

“We recognize the importance of providing real-time information. However, in providing this information we also make sure that said information is accurate with this the DOH will be providing a comprehensive report of today’s numbers tomorrow [Monday] at 8:30 am,” the DOH said.

With this development, the Philippines’ count of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 54,222, including 14,037 recoveries and 1,372 deaths.

