No damage to airports near epicenter of magnitude 6.3 quake — CAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The magnitude 6.3 earthquake that jolted Calatagan, Batangas and adjacent areas, including parts of Metro Manila on Thursday morning did not cause major damage to airports near the temblor’s epicenter, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Citing an initial post-hazard assessment and damage report from its operations center, CAAP reported that as of 11:55 a.m., no post-earthquake damage has so far been reported in the following airports:

Calapan Airport

Clark Tower

Jomalig Airport

Lubang Airport

Mamburao Airport

Pinamalayan Airport

Sangley Point International Airport

San Jose Airport

Subic Bay International Airport

“San Jose Airport in Mindoro promptly executed the earthquake drill procedure during the earthquake. According to Area Center 3 Manager Glenn Tripulca, all employees are safe, and the building and equipment have not sustained any major damage,” CAAP said in a statement.

During the earthquake, employees in CAAP’s main office in Pasay City immediately followed safety protocols and evacuated the building. They have since returned to their posts, CAAP added.

“While [damage] and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake, the CAAP operations center shall continue to closely monitor activity in all its airports and facilities,” the agency said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the 6.3-magnitude earthquake at around 10:19 a.m. It had a depth of 119 kilometers.

