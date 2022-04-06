No Doubt Bass Player Stalked By Man Claiming Heath Ledger Is Alive

No Doubt’s bass player and Gwen Stefani’s high school beau, Tony Kanal, has taken out a restraining order against a man who has been bothering his family at their Los Angeles home.

TMZ reports that a man named George Leonardopoulos allegedly made repeated visits to the Kanal family home in Los Angeles dating back to January 2022. Kanal says the man climbed the gate into the property on at least one occasion and has otherwise engaged the intercom and demanded to be let in.

Leonardopoulos is drawn to Kanal’s home for reasons other than a love of ’90s alt-rock and ska-pop. Rather, he claims he was a tenant of the house when it was owned by Heath Ledger. Ledger did indeed own the property before Kanal purchased it in 2005, three years before Ledger’s death at the age of 28.

But that’s not all—according to Kanal, Leonardopoulos wants to get into the garage to “wake” Ledger, believing the actor is still inside the property.

The Kanals claim Leonardopoulos has arrived at the house armed with a knife and a stick, which previously prompted them to call the police. Under the temporary restraining order, Leonardopoulos must not come within 100 yards (approx 90m) of the Kanal family or their property.

