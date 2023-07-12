No economic progress without agriculture — Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — There can be no economic growth without proper agriculture, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

While distributing farmers’ assistance in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Marcos said that boosting agriculture production bolsters the Kadiwa Program, which brings more affordable products to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nakita namin kahit ano pang gawin natin na pagandahin ang ekonomiya kung hindi natin maayos ang agrikultura, hindi po natin mapapaganda at mapapatibay ang ating ekonomiya. Lalo ngayon ay maraming pangyayari, maraming pagbabago,” said Marcos during the aid distribution.

(We saw that no matter what we do to improve the economy, if we do not fix agriculture, it will not truly strengthen our economy. Especially now that a lot is happening, a lot of changes.)

FEATURED STORIES

According to Marcos, large corporations say that agriculture is still the main solution to improve the economy.

“Kailangan matibay ang ating sistema, ang sektor ng agrikultura upang tumibay lahat ng ibang sektor kahit ang industriya. Pagka’t ‘pag makausap n’yo po ang mga mayayaman, malalaking korporasyon, agrikultura pa rin ang sinasabi nila. Kailangan talaga ayusin ‘yung agrikultura kaya’t diyan tayo naka-prioritize,” he said.

(We need to strengthen the system, the sector of agriculture so that all other other sectors will strengthen, even the industry. When we talk to the rich, large corporations, agriculture is what they are saying. We need to fix agriculture, that is why we are prioritizing it.)

During the distribution, 20 fiberglass reinforced boats were given through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. The government also held a Job Fair in Agusan del Norte.

“Some 20 local companies offered 831 job while three entities for overseas deployment made available 434 job vacancies during the Job Fair,” said the Palace.

RELATED STORIES:

Marcos orders NBI, DOJ to go after smugglers of agricultural products

Bongbong Marcos on agriculture: ‘Our soil is under threat’

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>