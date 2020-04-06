‘No exit’ lockdown of Naga village enforced after resident dies of COVID-19

GUINOBATAN, Albay—”No exit and no contact” policies were put in place at Calauag village in Naga City after authorities reported on Monday (April 6) the death of a resident there of COVID-19.

The lockdown, or extreme enhanced community quarantine, will last until April 17, said Allen Reondanga, city public information officer. He said the end of the lockdown will be on that date “unless a new case is recorded.”

“No one will be allowed to leave the quarantine perimeter unless there are emergencies,” Reondanga said at a press briefing.

He said that “sari-sari” stores will be allowed to open, but both customers and store owners must abide by the no contact policy of the city.

He said a third wave of rice distribution will start on Tuesday (April 7) in the quarantine area to keep food flowing to residents.

The city government is deploying a mobile market to the village while an “errand desk” will be set up to buy food, medicine and other essential supplies for residents if these are sold outside the locked down area.

On Monday, Mayor Nelson Legacion said the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the patient’s death last Friday (April 3).

The patient, a resident of Calauag, was 66-years-old, according to city health officials.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH Bicol chief and chair of Inter Agency Task Force, said the death of the Naga villager should prompt every official to “step up the fight” against COVID-19 by “elevating to a higher level” community lockdowns and quarantine rules.

“We have not yet reached the plateau or even reached the peak” of the infection, Vera said.

