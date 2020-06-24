“No Faceapp needed: Ryza Cenon sports new look”

Ryza Cenon surprised her fans and followers as she gave a glimpse of her new look on Tuesday.

Ryza Cenon surprised her fans and followers as she gave a glimpse of her new look on Tuesday.

The actress now rocks a pixie haircut—a far cry from her long locks.

“No need mag-Faceapp,” Ryza said in an Instagram post.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to cut her hair, Ryza revealed that she was experiencing a “hair problem”, particularly “severe hair fall.”

“Short hair, don’t care,” she wrote in the caption of her subsequent post.

Ryza’s posts immediately garnered thousands of “likes” and comments not just from her fans but also from her fellow celebrities.

Among the stars who admired her pixie hairdo were fellow actresses Angelica Panganiban and Yam Concepcion.

“Akala ko naka-face app ka!” wrote Angelica.

“Ang pogi!!!” added Yam.

Ryza, 32, starred in the 2019 action-drama series “The General’s Daughter.”