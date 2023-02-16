‘No major damage’ so far after Masbate earthquake — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The magnitude six earthquake in Masbate caused no major damage so far, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday.
“No major damage reported as of reporting time,” OCD spokesperson Raffy Alejandro IV said in a statement.
However, the electrical supply in the whole province of Masbate and Ticao Island was interrupted, Alejandro said.
Alejandro also said there were reports that patients of Masbate Provincial Hospital have been transferred to tents in accordance with the standard operating procedure, but no one was hurt.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake occurred 10 kilometers southwest of Batuan town in Masbate at around 2:10 am with a shallow depth of ten kilometers.
