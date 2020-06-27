No ‘militarization’ in Cebu City — Eleazar

LT. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar assured residents of Cebu City on Saturday that the deployment of Special Action Force (SAF) commandos and soldiers in Cebu City was not a form of “militarization.”

Eleazar, the commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid, said the deployment was a tried-and-tested formula in effective enforcement of the quarantine rules. “The deployment of police commandos and soldiers here in Cebu City is not militarization as some people would describe it, and therefore, is not a wrong approach,” Eleazar said in a statement. He said this could contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Eleazar said.

The Department of Health (DoH) described Cebu as a Covid “hot spot” as its cases have surged in the past weeks.

The presence of soldiers and SAF commandos was “proven effective” in significantly reducing the number of quarantine violators in Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon, when such areas were still under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), Eleazar said.From 2,000 to 3,000, the daily number of quarantine violators recorded in Luzon in April, dropped to “a little” over 1,000 a few days after the SAF and soldiers were deployed, said Eleazar.

The number dropped further to below 1,000 and never went up after, Eleazar added.