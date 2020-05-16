No more liquor ban in Marikina City

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina City government lifted its liquor ban as Metro Manila shifted from enhanced community quarantine to modified enhanced community quarantine on Saturday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Marikina Public Information Office said Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said he has signed Marikina Ordinance No. 64 Series of 2020, which lifted the liquor ban starting May 16.

“Mayor Marcy signed today Ordinance No. 64 Series of 2020 modifying the Liquor Ban in the City of Marikina which allowed the sale of liquors and other alcoholic drinks,” the Marikina PIO said.

The ordinance also permits online delivery for alcoholic drinks and liquors but strictly reminded residents to only consume the drinks inside their respective homes and not in public places, including restaurants and bars.

“The public is advised to consume alcoholic drinks only inside their residence while observing social distancing measures and other health and safety protocols,” the Marikina PIO said.

Before Marikina City lifted its ban on liquor, Pasay and Quezon City already lifted their respective liquor bans.

Metro Manila, as well as other provinces in Luzon, were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from May 16 to May 31 as these areas are still considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 transmission.

