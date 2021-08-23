No need for ‘draconian’ lockdowns – DoH

People buy meat from a vendor in a market in Rosario, Pasig City on August 21, 2021. PHOTO BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE

THE Department of Health sees no need for wider and more stringent lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19, pushing instead granular restrictions, shortened detection and isolation and intensified tracing.

It issued the statement after infectious diseases expert and author Dr. William Haseltine told The Manila Times in an exclusive interview that for the Philippines to be the “next New Zealand,” it has to be “draconian” in its measures, including a three-week strict lockdown.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire welcomed Haseltine’s “criticisms,” saying that his remarks will help the department improve its response.

However, she pointed out that imposing a wide-scale lockdown like what the country did in the early months of the pandemic is no longer effective.

“Although alam natin na malaking bagay yan to restrict itong pangmalakihan, nung wine-weigh namin ang mga maaring mangyari, mas nagiging effective and mas nagiging advantageous kung bababaan natin ng konti pero maga-granular lockdowns tayo at iimprove natin yung mga factors sa PDITR natin (Although we know that it is a big thing to impose restrictions in a wider scale, while we are weighing the options, we realized that it will be more effective and more advantageous if we slightly loosen [the restrictions] but we will do granular lockdowns and improve our PDITR response)” Vergeire said.

PDITR stands for “prevent, detect, isolate, trace, and reintegrate.”

She added that some countries have reopened their economy but still enforce some restrictions.



Vergeire emphasized that active case finding, improving vaccination coverage, shortening the duration from detection to isolation to at least six days and compliance to minimum health standards will be effective even if some parts of the country, including the National Capital Region, is under modified enhanced community quarantine.