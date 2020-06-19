No need for Duque to resign– DoH

THERE is no need for Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd to resign or take a leave of absence.

Health Undersecretary and Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a virtual media briefing on Friday that the Department of Health (DoH) saw no reason why Duque should step down during an investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice (DoJ) and assured authorities that the DoH would cooperate.

“Kami ay handa, bukas ang aming tanggapan at makikipag-cooperate kami kung sakali (The department is ready and open to cooperate whenever possible)” Vergeire said, adding that while the proposed investigation affected the DoH morale, the department was still placing its full support behind Duque.