No need to secure permits for community pantries, says anti-red tape body

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) clarified that there was no need to secure permits to set up community pantries.

ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica visited on Tuesday afternoon the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City to clarify with and assure the volunteers that permit is unnecessary in holding such activity.

Belgica’s statement contradicts DILG undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Dino’s claim that community pantry organizers are required to secure permits from local authorities.

“We at ARTA want to ensure that bureaucracy is not getting in the way of public service. Public service is not only from the government. It is a shared responsibility that is why this kind of effort is good. We need to make sure that this will be implemented efficiently,” Belgica said.

“We should make this a community effort with the support of the barangay. During this time of pandemic, we should help one another. If we can provide a bigger area to avoid being politicized,” he added.

Belgica pointed out that community pantries should not be politicized.

“This really puts to action [Jesus] Christ’s teaching, ‘love your neighbor as you love yourself’,” he said.

Belgica suggested to Barangay Teachers Village East chairperson Lolito Singson to provide space in various locations in the village for similar efforts to ensure that health protocols are being followed.