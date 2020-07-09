“‘No network wars now, just justice’: Lauren Young airs support for ABS-CBN anew”

Lauren Young continues to air her support for her former home network ABS-CBN amid the media giant’s bid to renew its franchise.

On Instagram, the actress recalled how ABS-CBN played a huge part in her career as an actress, saying she was “just a little girl from Subic Bay” before “ABS-CBN invested and trained [her] into the actress that [she is] today.”

Sharing a photo from her first photoshoot for ABS-CBN, Lauren wrote: “I was 11 years old when ABS-CBN gave me a chance. I remember walking into the audition and meeting AJ (Perez) for the first time, we talked for a bit (little did I know I was talking to my first and future love team) then I was called in to share my ‘talent.’ I sang ‘Sana’ by Nikki Gil from the Coke commercial during that time and did a cheerleading routine for my ‘dance’ part.”

“I was just a little girl from Subic Bay fighting for a dream in the big city—I had no idea during that time that said dream would eventually come true,” she said.

Lauren, who is now with GMA-7, said it was the Kapamilya network that opened the doors for her in showbiz. For this, she said she will be forever be grateful to ABS-CBN.

“I will be forever grateful to everything that was given to me because of this break and it breaks my heart to see thousands of employees suffer during this time,” she said.

“My heart is with you. Now, more than ever, it’s important to use our voices to fight for what is right! No network wars now, just justice,” she added.

Other Kapuso celebrities who have expressed support for ABS-CBN amid challenges to the renewal of its broadcast franchise include Dingdong Dantes, Glaiza de Castro, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Chynna Ortaleza.