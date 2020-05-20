No new COVID-19 case, death among health workers as recoveries surpass 1,000

MANILA, Philippines — Healthcare workers in the Philippines who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reached over 1,000 as of May 19.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 44 more medical frontliners who beat the deadly respiratory disease, raising the total to 1,018.

No new case of COVID-19 was also reported as the total remained at 2,315. The number of active cases was thus reduced to 1,264.

Most of the COVID-19 cases are nurses with 842 cases, followed by physicians or doctors with 671 cases.

Meanwhile, 144 of the cases are nursing assistants; 84 are medical technologists; 42 are radiologic technologists; while 285 are the non-medical staff.

The number of fatalities also remained at 35 as no new healthcare worker has so far died of the disease.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines soared to over 13,000 as of Wednesday, with almost 9,000 recoveries, and 842 deaths.

