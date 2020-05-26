No new COVID-19 patient in Quezon; healed patients rise to 66

LUCENA CITY –– For the past two days, no new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was recorded in Quezon, while the number of recovered patients continues to rise, health authorities reported on Tuesday.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), in its 8 a.m. bulletin, showed no additional case from the 85 reported on Sunday.

The total number of recuperated COVID-19 patients rose to 66 from its previous list of 63.

The number of deaths among “confirmed” cases since the coronavirus pandemic broke out remained at eight.

The province has only 11 remaining active virus carriers, all confined in a medical facility.

Only 24 of the 41 localities in the province have zero confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the IPHO record.

Lucena City, the capital of the province, has recorded a total of 31 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, but 29 of them have recovered.

