No patients infected with nCoV in PGH, EAMC, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday alerted the public that there was no patient confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease in the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

“DOH flags the circulating message regarding a confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus patient confined at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH). DOH has no report of a confirmed 2019-nCoV ARD case in PGH,” read the statement on the DOH Facebook page.

On Tuesday night, DOH also warned the public on fake news about the reported lockdown of the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City.

According to the DOH, there are only three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Philippines.

The first and second cases were a Chinese couple who were admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

The 38-year-old Chinese woman is still confined at the hospital while her companion, a 44-year-old Chinese man died on Feb. 2 due to severe pneumonia caused by the new virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DOH confirmed the third nCoV case in the country — a 60-year-old Chinese woman.

