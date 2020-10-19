‘No promises’ that Taguig’s budget will remain untouched, says Velasco

MANILA, Philippines — Were there any promises that the budget of Taguig City, the congressional district of Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, will not be touched following the speakership takeover? “There weren’t any promises made,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco bared Monday.

Velasco made the remark as several lawmakers claim an “inequitable” distribution of infrastructure funds, particularly in the districts of former Speaker Cayetano, and his close ally Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte.

For his part, Velasco said he will push for “fair and equitable” distribution funding between congressional districts.

“At the end of the day, I always believe in fair and equitable distribution. Meaning, not really equal for every district but depends on the needs,” Velasco said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“If the district needs more budget, then definitely it should be given more budget. If the district doesn’t need a lot of budget, then it will get lesser,” he added.

It was during the deliberations on the DPWH budget before the House committee on appropriations back in September where the speakership row—that eventually ended with the resignation of Cayetano and the election of Velasco—began.

In that hearing, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. questioned the distribution of infrastructure funds between congressional districts, particularly those of Cayetano and Villafuerte.

This concern over the “inequitable distribution” of funds was raised a number of times during the course of the whole budget deliberations in House.

The House has approved on final reading the proposed P4.5 trillion national budget for 2021.

House appropriations committee chairperson Eric Yap said the Senate will receive a soft copy of the House-approved proposed 2021 budget by October 28, as requested by some senators.

