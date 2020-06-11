No regrets, says ‘Cebu 8’ after 3-day detention

CEBU CITY—They may have spent 72 hours in jail but the “Cebu 8,” a group of eight people arrested for allegedly violating the government’s ban on mass gatherings at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu campus on June 5, won’t back down.

Student Joahanna Veloso, 22, said her group did not have regrets in holding a peaceful demonstration to express their grievances against the terror bill. “[In fact], we are working for yet another protest,” she said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Veloso and her seven companions were released past 6 p.m. on Monday, three days after they were arrested for staging a rally against the terror bill outside the UP Cebu campus.

Wearing face masks, they stood half a meter apart outside the Waterfront police station as they raised their fists.

Arrested with Veloso were UP Cebu students Bernie Cañedo and Nar Athena Mae Porlas; April Dyan Gumanao, a volunteer of the party list Kabataan; Al Ingking, 26, a UP alumnus; Janry Ubal, 29, of Food Not Bombs Cebu; Jaime Paglinawan, 60, of the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas; and 19-year-old Clement Corominas Jr., who said he was just passing by UP Cebu when the violent dispersal happened.

Ingking’s family members said unidentified men onboard a Toyota Avanza went to their house on Monday afternoon, a few hours before the group was released.

“The men asked Al Ingking’s family whether he lives there and how long has he been an activist. Before departing, the unidentified men, who claimed to be from the ‘government,’ left a death threat concerning Al Ingking: Badlonga na ninyo kay sa sunod ninyo mahibaw’an naa nana siya sa kabaong (Call his attention because the next information you may receive is he is already inside a coffin),” read a Facebook post of the Youth Act Now Against Tyranny Cebu.

Executive Judge Jenelyn Forrosuelo of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 4 in Cebu City ordered the group’s release but ordered them to submit counteraffidavits and testimonies of their witnesses within 10 days from receipt of the order.

The Cebu City police filed charges against the group for violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 880 (Public Assembly Act of 1985) and Republic Act No. 11332 (the law on reporting of communicable diseases), and for resistance and disobedience to persons in authority.

Veloso, vice president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines, said the group was hoping to inspire more people to stand up for what is right.

