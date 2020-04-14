‘No sail’ order for cruise ships in US extended for another 100 days

The Centers for Disease Control in the United States has extended their “no sail” order for cruise ships in light of COVID-19.

The order, which was originally implemented March 14, has been extended for the next 100 days from April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order also states that cruise ship travelers and crew members will not be allowed to disembark at ports or stations in the U.S. except in consultation with federal, state and local authorities.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding US cruise ship points of entry,” said CDC director Robert Redfield in a press release.

FEATURED STORIES

“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

According to the CDC, currently, there are about 100 cruise ships at sea off the East, West and Gulf Coasts, carrying nearly 80,000 crew members onboard.

There are also 20 cruise ships anchored in the U.S. with known or suspected infections among the crew, who have been quarantined onboard.

The “no sail” order may be rescinded earlier in the event COVID-19 is no longer deemed a public health emergency. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Travelers advised to postpone cruise trip amid coronavirus — CDC

2019 was a very safe year to fly if not for COVID-19, says IATA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ