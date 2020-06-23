No tsunami warning in PH despite magnitude 7.7 quake in Mexico – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — No tsunami warning was issued for the Philippines despite a magnitude 7.7 earthquake recorded near Mexico’s coastline facing the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday night.

Earlier, at 11: 29 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time), the major earthquake was recorded at a depth of 33 kilometers near the coast of Oaxaca in Mexico.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” Phivolcs added.

According to the United States Geological Survey the earthquake was initially recorded as magnitude 7.4.

