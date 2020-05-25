No vaccine, no classes – Duterte 

A teacher fixes a robot displaying the face of a graduate during Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School’s 10th Commencement Exercises on May 24, 2020. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

President Rodrigo Duterte said that he will not allow classes to open until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has been found.

“I will not allow the opening of classes na magdikit-dikit iyang mga bata. Bahala na hindi na makatapos (where children have to sit close to each other. Never mind if they don’t graduate),” he said.

“Unless I am sure that they are really safe, it’s useless to be talking about opening of classes…Para sa akin, bakuna muna

(For me, vaccine should come first,” the President added.

Some areas in the country are under a modified enhanced community quarantine, while others are under a general community quarantine.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones had set the opening of classes on August 24.