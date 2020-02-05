“Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s fan meeting in Manila cancelled due to nCov outbreak”

Noah Centineo’s solo fan meeting for a local clothing brand, on the other hand, will be rescheduled to a later date.

The highly-anticipated fan meeting of To All The Boys lead stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor has been canceled due to the outbreak of nCov.

Netflix Philippines, on its social media pages, released a statement explaining the reason behind the cancellation of the event scheduled on February 14.

“In light of the recent coronavirus situation, we’re so sad that we’re cancelling the “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” Philippines event,” the statement read.

According to Netflix Philippines, the health, safety and well-being of fans is of utmost importance to them, thus the need to cancel the event.

“Your health, safety, and well-being will always be our priority. We’d like to say thank you for all the excitement you’ve shown towards, Lana, Noah, and the film,” they added.

Meanwhile, local clothing brand Bench, which also has a scheduled solo fan meeting with international brand ambassador Noah Centineo, announced that the event will be rescheduled to a later date.

“We hate to break it to you but we’ll have to take a rain check on our date with @ncentineo on Feb 16,” Bench wrote.

The statement added: “As excited as we are, it breaks our hearts to say that the Noah Centineo Meet & Greet event scheduled for February 16 is cancelled until further notice as we prioritize everyone’s safety and health due to the current nCov virus situation. 💔 Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone and please do stick around our social media accounts (@benchtm) for further details.”