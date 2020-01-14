“Noah Centineo is coming to Manila”

Fans pointed out why Noah Centineo is most likely heading to Manila in the coming weeks.

Months after announcing Noah Centineo as one of its newest international endorsers, local clothing brand Bench is now teasing about the possibility of bringing the international star to Manila.

On Instagram, Bench chairman and founder Ben Chan shared a clip teasing who the brand might be bringing next to the Philippines.

The five-seconder clip shows a letter inside an envelope with a special message written on it.

“Dear Manila, I can’t stop thinking about you. See you soon,” wrote the message in the clip.

Although Ben Chan did not give away the name of the ‘Benchsetter’ yet, the “letter” reminded of the popular Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The film follows the story of a girl who faces a dilemma after someone sent out to her childhood crushes the letters she secretly wrote to them.

But fans became even more convinced that Centineo is the international star coming to Manila when Bench, on its official Instagram account, captioned the clip with Peter Kavinsky’s favorite catchphrase in the film: “Woah, woah, woah.”

This then led fans to believe that Noah Centineo, who stars in the said film, is the one Bench will be bringing to Manila.

Meanwhile, the film’s sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, is set to be released on Netflix this February 12.

In April 2019, Noah Centineo confirmed during an interview with a local publication that he will be coming to Manila “soon.”

And now, it’s official! Noah Centineo’s fan meeting is happening on February 16, 2020.

As of writing, details have yet to be announced.