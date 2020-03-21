“Noah Centineo shares his phone number with fans”

In an effort to help reach out and help people, Noah Centineo invites his fans to text him.

In an effort to help others while on home quarantine, American actor Noah Centineo posted his home number on his Instagram account as his way to be able to connect and get closer with his fans. Noah and his co-star Lana Condor were supposed to visit Manila last month as part of the press tour for their movie P.S I Still Love You but the event had to be canceled due to the corona virus outbreak. The 23-year-old actor is set to play the role of popular ‘80s superhero He-Man in the Masters of the Universe film set for release next year.

He wrote, “I’ve been looking for a way to actually connect with you and finally found it. I’ll let you know when I’m in your city, when I get a new role, when a book I’m excited about comes out, when I can’t sleep and want to know who else is thinking about some crazy shit, When I learn something new, whenever. I’ll text you first. So hit my line +(561)-220-0860”