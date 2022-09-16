Noah Cyrus Releases Debut Album ‘The Hardest Part’

Noah Cyrus has followed in the steps of her famous family, officially releasing her debut album, The Hardest Part, today. The record comes 12 years after Cyrus released her first single at the age of ten, having been in the entertainment industry since age three.

The youngest child of famed country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, and the youngest sister of pop icon Miley Cyrus, Noah has long had big shoes to fill, having first released music by way of ‘Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea’ in 2010. Six years later, Cyrus formally launched her musical career, working with the likes of Labrinth, XXXTentacion, MØ, and Lil Xan to release a number of singles in the following years.

Noah Cyrus – ‘Every Beginning Ends’

[embedded content]

After a handful of EPs released over the last few years, Cyrus has now shared her debut album, The Hardest Part. Featuring previously-released singles such ‘I Burned LA Down’ and the Ben Gibbard-featuring ‘Every Beginning Ends’, the record is designed to shine a light on Cyrus’ versatility as a musician, moving away from the pop-influenced sounds of her early work, and instead tend towards genres such as indie-folk and country.

“Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record,” Cyrus says of the album’s production. “Mike [Crossey, producer] and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless—our brains connected into one.

“I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me,” she adds. “For the first time, I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

