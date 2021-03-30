Noel Gallagher Regrets Breaking Up Oasis Minutes Before Playing Their Final Show

In a rare admission of human frailty, rock god Noel Gallagher has admitted to experiencing #ragrets.

The musician says he feels that particular emotion when he thinks about Oasis‘s final ever gig headlining Paris’s Rock En Seine festival in 2009, which didn’t actually end up going ahead after Noel got into an ugly backstage biffo with his brother and bandmate, Liam, just minutes before going on stage.

More than a decade later, the older Gallagher has reflected on that fateful night during an interview with the Daily Star, admitting that it would have been a “mad gig”, had the brothers continued their spat onstage instead of breaking up then & there.

“We were getting pissed and fighting and then me going: ‘Fuck it, I’m going home, fuck off!’” Noel recalls.

“With the benefit of time, I don’t know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad fucking Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us. It would have been a mad gig.”

He added: “Sometimes I think: ‘I wish I had the memory of that gig.’ That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen.”

The brothers have, of course, been estranged ever since.

You can relive some of their best public sledges against each other right here.

RELATED: Noel Gallagher Has Responded To Liam Gallagher’s Claim He Turned Down £100m Oasis Reunion Offer