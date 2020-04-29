Noel Gallagher Shares Unreleased Oasis Demo ‘Don’t Stop…’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 30, 2020

Noel Gallagher has shared a previously unavailable Oasis demo titled ‘Don’t Stop…’ after heralding the release on Twitter yesterday.

Gallagher says the lucky find was the result of digging through his personal archives while stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the hundreds of unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” said Gallagher in an Instagram post.

Gallagher commented that to his knowledge, the only other version of ‘Don’t Stop…’ out there was from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong a decade and a half ago.

He says there’s no date marked on the CD, so identifying when exactly the demo was recorded may prove difficult. As Rolling Stone points out, the track was recorded during the band’s Hong Kong soundcheck in April 2009 during the band’s final tour.

“I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it “out there” for you to enjoy/argue over.”

“Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss,” Gallagher added. “You’re welcome by the way.”

Gallagher’s brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher is yet to comment on the demo. Last month, Liam “demanded” an Oasis reunion concert take place after lockdown restrictions introduced to combat coronavirus were lifted, with all money going to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Listen to ‘Don’t Stop… (Demo)’ below.