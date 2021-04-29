Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Drops New Single ‘We’re On Our Way Now’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have today announced details around their very first greatest hits album, Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 – 2021).

To celebrate the announcement, Gallagher and co. have released a brand new single, ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ – the first of two new tracks to appear on the album.

The album will feature 18 songs from throughout the band’s first decade of existence, and will also include limited edition deluxe formats with a bonus disc including unreleased material, acoustic versions, remixes and more.

In addition, Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 – 2021) will also be available on hand pressed, coloured double LP vinyl with exclusive art print for Record Store Day (Saturday, 12th June).

“10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!” Gallagher said of the milestone.

“The title (for the album) just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It’s a saying isn’t it: ‘back the way we came’. I actually thought it was a great title, which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!”

Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 – 2021) is out on Friday, 11th June.

Listen to ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ below.

