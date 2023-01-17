Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song and Album Details

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release their new album Council Skies on June 2nd this year.

The album is the follow-up to 2021’s greatest hits Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) which chronicled a decade of Gallagher’s band. Alongside the announcement the band have dropped a new single, ‘Easy Now.’ Watch the music video below.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Easy Now’

[embedded content]

You’ll notice the video features Milly Alcock, the Australian actress who rose to fame in the recent series House of the Dragon.

“It’s going back to the beginning,” Gallagher says of Council Skies. “Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The album was recorded at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, with the strings being laid down at Abbey Road. The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr lends his talents on three of the tracks, including the recent single ‘Pretty Boy‘.

