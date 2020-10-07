Nolcom chief, 29 other AFP officers get CA approval

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the ad interim appointments and nominations of 30 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
During its plenary session, the CA confirmed the nomination of Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Burgos, head of the Northern Luzon command.
Burgos previously served as commander of the Army’s civil-military operations group, assistant chief of staff of the Army’s civil-military operations and as AFP spokesperson.
The nomination of Brig. Gen. Pedro Francisco III, deputy commander of the Philippine Air Force’s air defense command, was also approved by the commission.
The CA, likewise, confirmed the ad interim appointments of Maj. Gen. Henry Robinson, head of the Camarines Sur-based 9th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Allan Hambala, 401st Infantry Brigade Commander, and Brig. Gen. Noe Alberto Peñafel, commander 903rd Infantry Brigade.
The following ad interim appointments were also approved by the CA:
Louie Villanueva to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Darren Comia to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Jose Jesus Luntok to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Proceso Rebancos to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Bernardo Tagueban to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Edgar Catu to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Benjamin Leander to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Felimon Dumoran to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Jessie Trinidad to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Arnold Corpuz to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Manolo Santiago to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Antonio Rafael Abundabar to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force
Ulysses Mancao to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force
Ma. Consuelo Castillo to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force
Dennis Alcarde to the rank of Colonel Philippine Airforce
Jeff Rene Nadugo to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy
Dwight Steven Dulnoan to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy
Virgilio de Guzman to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy
Salvador Sambalilo to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy
Rommel Pagayon to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Maynard Camarao to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Haron Akaz to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Emil Rex Santos to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Leopoldo Babante to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
Vener Morga to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army
