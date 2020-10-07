Nolcom chief, 29 other AFP officers get CA approval

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the ad interim appointments and nominations of 30 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

During its plenary session, the CA confirmed the nomination of Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Burgos, head of the Northern Luzon command.

Burgos previously served as commander of the Army’s civil-military operations group, assistant chief of staff of the Army’s civil-military operations and as AFP spokesperson.

The nomination of Brig. Gen. Pedro Francisco III, deputy commander of the Philippine Air Force’s air defense command, was also approved by the commission.

The CA, likewise, confirmed the ad interim appointments of Maj. Gen. Henry Robinson, head of the Camarines Sur-based 9th Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Allan Hambala, 401st Infantry Brigade Commander, and Brig. Gen. Noe Alberto Peñafel, commander 903rd Infantry Brigade.

The following ad interim appointments were also approved by the CA:

Louie Villanueva to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Darren Comia to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Jose Jesus Luntok to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Proceso Rebancos to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Bernardo Tagueban to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Edgar Catu to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Benjamin Leander to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Felimon Dumoran to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Jessie Trinidad to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Arnold Corpuz to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Manolo Santiago to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Antonio Rafael Abundabar to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force

Ulysses Mancao to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force

Ma. Consuelo Castillo to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force

Dennis Alcarde to the rank of Colonel Philippine Airforce

Jeff Rene Nadugo to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy

Dwight Steven Dulnoan to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy

Virgilio de Guzman to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy

Salvador Sambalilo to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy

Rommel Pagayon to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Maynard Camarao to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Haron Akaz to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Emil Rex Santos to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Leopoldo Babante to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

Vener Morga to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army

