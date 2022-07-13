Nominees and Performers Announced For National Indigenous Music Awards 2022

Barkaa, Thelma Plum and Baker Boy lead the nominations for the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards. The awards will be handed out during a star-studded live ceremony in the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, 6th August.

The 2022 NIMA ceremony will feature performances from Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Birdz and Fred Leone, with more acts still to be announced.

Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

Barkaa, who’s known for her hard-hitting rap tracks, leads the nominations count with four. The Malyangapa and Barkindji woman is nominated for the songs ‘King Brown’ and ‘Black Matriarchy’, as well as New Talent of the Year. Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum has secured three nominations for her single ‘Backseat Of My Mind’, while Yolngu man Baker Boy earned three nominations for his debut album, Gela. All three artists are nominated for Artist Of The Year.

Other nominees include The Kid LAROI, Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, Archie Roach, Dallas Woods, Tasman Keith and Tilly Tjala Thomas. Find the complete list of nominees below. Tickets are on sale now from the NIMA website.

Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

2022 National Indigenous Music Awards Nominees

Artist of the Year

Kid Laroi

Jessica Mauboy

Baker Boy

Electric Fields

Thelma Plum

King Stingray

Song of the Year

Backseat of My Mind – Thelma Plum

Made For Silence – Miiesha

Milkumana – King Stingray

Sometime – Mo’Ju

King Brown – Barkaa

Ball and Chain – Xavier Rudd ft J-MILLA

Album of the Year

Baker Boy – Gela

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets

Jem Cassar-Daley – I Don’t Know Who to Call

Birdz – Legacy

Dallas Woods – Julie’s Boy

Archie Roach – My songs 1989 – 2021

Film Clip of the Year

Love Too Soon – Tasman Keith

King Brown – Barkaa

Blak Matriarchy – Barkaa

My Mind – Baker Boy

Automatic – Jessica Mauboy

New Talent of the Year

Barkaa

Jem Cassar-Daley

Lil Kootsie

Tilly Tjala Thomas

Dobby

Dameeeela

Community Clip of the Year

Koori Mob – Our Country, Our Life – Desert Pea Media

Gumbaynggirr Collective – Through the Smoke – Desert Pea Media

Doomadgee, QLD – Where We Wanna Be – Indigenous Outreach Project

Numbulwar, NT – Loud & Proud – Indigenous Outreach Project

Ballarat, VIC – Don’t Give Up On Yourself – Indigenous Outreach Project

