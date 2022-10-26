Nominees Announced For 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Music Victoria has announced the nominees for the industry-voted segment of their 2022 awards. Familiar names like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Confidence Man, and Alice Ivy appear on a list bulging with local talent.

A team of over 200 judges from Australian radio, music peak bodies, festivals, and media generated the list of nominees, with awards to be handed out in December. Awards voted on by the public, including Best Album, Best Song, and Best Group, are to be announced.

Alice Ivy & Sycco – ‘Weakness’

The Arts Access Amplify Awards is returning this year, recognising deaf and disabled musicians. Up for the gong are Batts, Between Mirrors, Evelyn Ida Morris, Nat Bartsch, and Saint Ergo. Previous winner of the Access Amplify award Eliza Hull said that the milestone “changed the trajectory of my life.”

Hull continued, “Because of the award I was able to build my skills, connect with more people in the industry and feel supported and included as a musician with disability in the Victorian music industry.”

Elsewhere on the list of nominees are Jess Hitchcock and Bumpy, up for the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent, and Harvey Sutherland and Puscha vying for Best Electronic Work. Alice Ivy and Tim Shiel are nominated for Best Producer and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Pinch Points are among those fighting it out with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard for Best Rock/Punk Work.

Industry voted awards prizes for artists include some pricey guitars, a “professional development package” from Ableton, and rehearsal packages from Bakehouse. Head here for more details.

Music Victoria Awards 2022

The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Bumpy

Carissa Nyalu

Jess Hitchcock

MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo

Pirritu

Arts Access Amplify Award

Batts

Between Mirrors

Evelyn Ida Morris

Nat Bartsch

Saint Ergo

MAV Diasporas Award

Ajak Kwai

Black Jesus eXperience

Charles Maimarosia

Hand to Earth

Vanessa Estrada

Best Blues Work

Checkerboard Lounge

Damon Smith

High Ace

The Black Sorrows

The McNamarr Project

Best Country Work

Georgia State Line

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes

Michael Waugh

Sherry Rich

The Weeping Willows

Best Electronic Work

Harvey Sutherland

OK EG

Papaphilia

Puscha

Various Asses

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

Cat Hope

Female Wizard

Nina Buchanan

Rama Parwata

The Amplified Elephants

Best Folk Work

Above The Bit

Austral

Charm of Finches

Kerryn Fields

Ruby Gill

Best Heavy Work

Diploid

ISUA

Jalang

Outright

Rinuwat

Best Hip Hop Work

Jaal

Nomad

MAMMOTH. & Silentjay

SO.Crates

Yung Shōgun

Best Jazz Work

Barney McAll

Claire Cross

Johannes Luebbers Dectet

Peter Knight

Sam Anning

Best Pop Work

Confidence Man

June Jones

Mug

Telenova

The Stroppies

Best Reggae and Dancehall Work

Jah Tung

JahWise

Nicky Bomba

Shottaz

Best Rock/Punk Work

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Pinch Points

Jaala

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Soul, Funk, RNB & Gospel Work

Kutcha Edwards

Lance Ferguson

Mo’Ju

Nikodimos

Zretro

Best Producer

Alice Ivy

Gab Strum

Oscar Dawson

Stuart Mackenzie

Tim Shiel

