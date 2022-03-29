Noooooo! This Weekend’s Yours & Owls Festival Has Been Cancelled Due To Flooding

It pains us to inform you that this weekend’s Yours & Owls Festival has been cancelled due to flooding.

Wollongong’s biggest music bash was scheduled to kick off this Saturday, 2nd April, but organisers have been forced to make the difficult decision to pull the plug due to that jerk, La Nina.

“With total exhaustion and sadness, we announce the cancellation of Yours and Owls 2022 due to flooding,” organisers said this evening.

Their statement continues:

“With the exciting news last month regarding restrictions lifting, we thought we had a smooth run into the 2022 festival; however, mother nature has a different plan. With the amount of water that has landed on Stuart Park in the past few weeks, the flash flooding we experienced in The Gong over the weekend and the forecast for the rest of this week, we simply cannot safely execute this year’s event. We have been pumping water off the site, developing other management and mitigation plans, even using the SCG’s famous Super Sopper, but nothing has been a match for the formidable force of La Niña. After lengthy consultation with relevant stakeholders and emergency services and no appropriate alternate event site in the area, we are left with no option other than a full cancellation.”

Peking Duk, Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, San Cisco, Luca Brasi, LDRU, Benee, Flight Facilities, and The Jungle Giants were just some of the amazing acts who were lined up to perform at the two-day event.

“We understand you will have questions that come with this announce, and we appreciate your patience while we work through them and get back to you all,” the Y&O bosses’ statement continues.

“Ticket holders for both festival & camping tickets will receive a full refund. Moshtix will be in contact with you directly – you don’t need to contact them. Please keep an eye on your inbox for updates. For further information, please go to the Moshtix website directly.”

“We share your disappointment and apologise for any inconvenience caused; we would love nothing more than to be gearing up to hang with you all this weekend for Gong Christmas.”

If you’ve got tickets to any of the associated All Ages or After Party events, you can expect a status update in the coming days with more info.

“If you can spare any of the cash you had stashed to spend this weekend, please consider donating to those people along the East Coast who have been and continue to be severely impacted by these recent and current flood events,” Y&O conclude.

“Stay safe out there; we will be back bigger and better real soon.”

Very sucky stuff.

You can read their full statement below.