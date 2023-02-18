North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday

SEOUL — North Korea said Sunday that it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, in a “sudden launching drill” aimed at confirming the weapons’ reliability, state media reported on Sunday.
North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday afternoon (February 18) after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.
“The surprise ICBM launching drill … is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force’s consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one,” the state news agency KCNA said, calling it a “guarantee for and a clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent.”
READ: North Korea fires ‘long-range’ ballistic missile, Seoul says
FEATURED STORIES
DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, also issued a statement and further warned of a “strong and overwhelming” response to any “hostile” acts against Pyongyang.
The state news agency KCNA said the missile flew 989 km (614 miles) to an altitude of 5,768 km (3,584 miles) for 4,015 seconds.
RELATED STORIES
South Korea, US in talks over nuclear planning, tabletop exercise
North Korea says US drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’ -KCNA
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.