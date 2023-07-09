North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
SEOUL — North Korea denounced on Monday what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.