Trending Now

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

TopNews
admin

North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

North Korea launches what it called a space satellite toward the south on May 31.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL — North Korea denounced on Monday what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.

Related Posts

Back To Top