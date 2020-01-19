Northeast monsoon to bring cloudy skies, light rains in Northern, Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” is currently affecting the Northern and Central Luzon on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will be experienced in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloudy skies with light rains will also be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora province.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorm will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in Palawan, Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas.

FEATURED STORIES

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ