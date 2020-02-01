Northeast monsoon to bring cloudy skies with chance of rains over PH

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect most parts of the country, bringing cloudy skies with a chance of rain, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that cloudy skies with light rains were forecast over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next two to three days, Pagasa said.

