Northeast monsoon to persist in Luzon, Visayas – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Amihan or northeast monsoon will persist in Luzon and the Visayas, bringing rain showers in parts of the regions, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

The state weather bureau said cloudy skies with light rain showers are expected over Cagayan Valley and Bicol Region, as well as the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Apayao and parts of the Cordillera Administrative Region on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Light to moderate rain showers are also expected over Oriental Mindoro, Marinqudue and Romblon.

However, the rest of Luzon—including Metro Manila—will experience generally fair weather.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate rain showers are expected over the Visayas from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Generally fair weather is expected in Mindanao on Saturday with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pagasa said no storms are seen to enter PAR in the next three to five days.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ