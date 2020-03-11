Northeast Party House Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020
Melbourne banger-curators, Northeast Party House have announced they’re taking Shelf Life around the country this August.
They’ll be hitting up Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, and Perth and they’re taking some pals with them. Joining them on the road will be Roland Tings and JEFFE.
The Party House guys have also told Adelaide to stay tuned…
Before the big national tour though, Northeast will be visiting Wine Machine and Splendour in the Grass.
Their latest album, Shelf Life came out at the end of last month — check out our review here.
Catch all the tour dates down below and have a listen to the new album’s title track ‘Shelf Life’.
[embedded content]
Northeast Party House National ‘Shelf Life’ Tour Dates
Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 16th March
Pre-sale tickets on sale 9am today via Northeast Party House official website
Thursday, 20th August
The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 21st August
Kambri @ ANU, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 22nd August
The Metro, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 29th August
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 4th September
Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 11th September
Hobart Uni, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 18th September
Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth
Tickets: Official Website