Northeast Party House Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Melbourne banger-curators, Northeast Party House have announced they’re taking Shelf Life around the country this August.

They’ll be hitting up Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, and Perth and they’re taking some pals with them. Joining them on the road will be Roland Tings and JEFFE.

The Party House guys have also told Adelaide to stay tuned…

Before the big national tour though, Northeast will be visiting Wine Machine and Splendour in the Grass.

Their latest album, Shelf Life came out at the end of last month — check out our review here.

Catch all the tour dates down below and have a listen to the new album’s title track ‘Shelf Life’.

[embedded content]

Northeast Party House National ‘Shelf Life’ Tour Dates

Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 16th March

Pre-sale tickets on sale 9am today via Northeast Party House official website

Thursday, 20th August

The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 21st August

Kambri @ ANU, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 22nd August

The Metro, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 29th August

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 4th September

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 11th September

Hobart Uni, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 18th September

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

Tickets: Official Website