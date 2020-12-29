Northeast Party House Remix Cub Sport’s ‘Confessions’

Northeast Party House have shared a new remix of Cub Sport‘s Like Nirvana single ‘Confessions’. The Melbourne electronic group’s significantly transforms Cub Sport’s original – turning it from a sparse, searing slow-burner into a big, bass-heavy club banger.

It’s the second Like Nirvana track Northeast Party House have given their own spin on this year. Back in August, the band dropped a remix of ‘Break Me Down’, Cub Sport’s collab with fellow Brisbanite Mallrat.

Like Nirvana, Cub Sport’s fourth album, arrived in July, featuring other singles like ‘Drive’, ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin” and ‘Be Your Man’. In our interview with the band’s Tim Nelson earlier this year, the frontperson discussed the confessional nature of their songwriting, and to

“I feel that being able to put my emotions and experiences into these songs and then have them resonate with other people is – it’s like finding community and basically realising that I’m not alone,” Nelson said.

“There are people like me and that is really exciting for me because I want to be the figure my younger self would have benefited from having.”

Northeast Party House, meanwhile, released third album Shelf Life back in February. They’ve also dropped a handful of other remixes throughout the year – sharing their take on Polish Club‘s ‘Just Talking’ earlier this month.

Listen to Northeast Party House’s remix of ‘Confessions’ below.

