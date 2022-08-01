Northern Luzon Quake Death toll Climbs to 10

Northern Luzon Quake Death toll has Risen to 10, (NDRRMC) reported

Northern Luzon death toll has climbed to 10 after a magnitude 7 earthquake damaged their region on Wednesday according to the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

This over 7.0 magnitude earthquake caused huge damage, and lands and houses collapsed because of this event. People died due to falling blocks of cement and others were covered by the ground because of landslides.

According to the report of CNN, the NDRRMC said that the nine who died in the said earthquake have been confirmed while one is under verification. NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal has confirmed the four (4) more deaths and still waiting for the official reports on the bodies identified.

Photo Credits: Al Jazeera

In the said report, there are 375 total injured in Northern Luzon and no one is missing. It was also mentioned that 314,161 people or 82,336 families in three regions are affected by the quake. The NDRRMC reported that almost 21,890 houses and 539 infrastructure worth Php 414 million were damaged.

The power and water supply of 48 cities and municipalities have also been restored to over three to four cities and municipalities. Twenty-seven (27) areas were placed under a state of calamity NDRMMC said.

19,486 families in total have been affected by the quake whose epicenter near Tayum town in Abra. However, they mentioned that 7,331 individuals were displaced and almost 1,248 are staying at 26 evacuation centers.

Photo lifted from: Interaksyon

Cordillera Administrative Region reported that damage to agriculture is more than about P14 million. The losses included in the irrigation system in the province of Abra and Ilocos Sur are worth P19,172,000.

“According to the National Irrigation Administration, the damage has been incurred on the Main Canal (150 meters) of the Banaoang Pump Irrigation System in the Municipality of Bantay, Ilocos Sur affecting irrigation service to about 2,000 hectares of agricultural land,” the D.A said based on a report on PNA.

Photo lifted from: Inquirer.net

So far, the Government provided assistance worth over P11,6million for the affected residents, modular tents, hygiene kits, and food packs are included. Authorities have recorded more than 1700 aftershocks since Wednesday and still have ongoing monitoring.

