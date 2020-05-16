Northern Mindanao has 3 new COVID-19 cases

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte, Philippines — Three new cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Northern Mindanao, bringing the regional total to 21, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

According to DOH Region 10 Director Adriano Suba-an, one of the new cases is a 19-year-old female from Cagayan de Oro City who had close contact with three patients infected with COVID-19.

Another case is a 34-year-old overseas worker from Ozamiz City who was repatriated from the United Arab Emirates when the coronavirus pandemic started.

The patient is confined in an isolation facility in Metro Manila.

The third case is a 67-year-old male from Lanao del Norte who had difficulty in breathing and started experiencing fever, cough, cold, and body malaise on April 22. He is known to have hypertension.

He has been in isolation since April 29. Meanwhile, health workers have started tracing where and when he could have contracted the virus.

Of the region’s 21 cases, eight have already recovered while seven have died.

