Northlane Announce Regional Tour, Including First Hometown Show In Ten Years

Northlane have announced a run of regional tour dates for later in the year. The tour will cap off 2022 for the group, with the shows kicking off on 17th November and running until 17th December.

Beginning in Wagga Wagga in November, the tour will stop at venues in Wollongong, Ipswich, Caloundra, Geelong, Frankston, and Hobart across the coming month. Northlane will also make a stop in Western Sydney, which will be their first hometown show in a decade.

Northlane – ‘Carbonized’

[embedded content]

The tour follows on from the release of Northlane’s sixth album, Obsidian, which arrived in April and became their first chart-topping record in seven years. Combining the group’s trademark sound with synths, techno, drum & bass, and intricate time signatures, it became the band’s first full-length album since the departure of bassist Brendon Padjasek in 2021.

Joined by Windwaker during the trek, the tour will also feature local supports at each stop. Full touring and ticketing details are available below, with tickets on sale from Friday, 16th September.

Northlane – Regional Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Windwaker

Thursday, 17th November – Tilly’s, Wagga Wagga, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 18th November – The Basement, Canberra, ACT (Tickets)

Saturday, 19th November – Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW (Tickets)

Sunday, 20th November – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW (Tickets)

Thursday, 24th November – Manly Leagues, Manly, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 25th November – Panthers, Penrith, NSW (Tickets)

Saturday, 26th November – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD (Tickets)

Sunday, 27th November – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast, QLD (Tickets)

Wednesday, 30th November – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD (Tickets)

Thursday, 1st December – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD (Tickets)

Friday, 2nd December – Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 3rd December – The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD (Tickets)

Sunday, 4th December – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns, QLD (Tickets)

Thursday, 15th December – Wool Exchange, Geelong, VIC (Tickets)

Friday, 16th December – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC (Tickets)

Saturday, 17th December – Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS (Tickets)

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from 16th September.

Further Reading

Running Touch Links Up With Northlane, Crooked Colours & Ocean Grove For New Video ‘Signs’

Watch Northlane’s New Documentary ‘Negative Energy’

Northlane’s Marcus Bridge On Confronting The Pain & Violence Of His Past On “Uncomfortable” New Album ‘Alien’