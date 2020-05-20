Northlane drop new single ‘Enemy Of The Night’

Northlane have blessed fans with a new single ‘Enemy Of The Night’, as well as a special re-release of their latest album titled Alien Deluxe.

The deluxe edition of their 2019 album Alien is set to drop later this year with 2 LPs in neon pink, and will include a full instrumental version as well as ‘Enemy Of The Night’.

“‘Enemy Of The Night’ was the last song to be completed and is personally my favourite song from the Alien sessions,” Northlane frontman Marcus Bridge said in a press statement.

“It has a similar, storytelling style to ‘Freefall’ as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the Alien puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Alien Deluxe is out Friday, 31st July via UNFD.

Photo: Giulia McGauran

[embedded content]