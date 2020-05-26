Northlane’s Marcus Bridge Is Playing An Acoustic Livestream Next Week

Northlane have announced that frontman Marcus Bridge will play a live-streamed acoustic performance next week on the band’s YouTube channel. Bridge will delve into the band’s catalogue for the stream, which goes down Wednesday, 3rd June from 8:30PM AEST.

Last week, Northlane dropped new single ‘Enemy of the Night’, recorded during the sessions for the band’s last album Alien.

“‘Enemy Of The Night’ was the last song to be completed and is personally my favourite song from the Alien sessions,” commented Bridge upon its release.

“It has a similar, storytelling style to ‘Freefall’ as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the Alien puzzle.”

The track came along with the announcement of a special re-release of Alien set to drop in July, a two-LP, neon pink deluxe edition including a full instrumental version as well as ‘Enemy of the Night’.

Back in March, the band shared Negative Energy, a powerful short film that documented the process of creating the ARIA Award-winning Alien and subsequent world tour, as well as diving into other moments in the band’s history.

Head to Northlane’s YouTube channel here to set yourself a reminder for the livestream.

Image: Giulia McGauran