NorthPort, Phoenix pull off crucial wins

Games Sunday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor, Pampanga) 2 p.m. San Miguel vs Rain or Shine 4:35 p.m. Ginebra vs TNT 7 p.m. NorthPort vs NLEX

Team Standings: TNT (7-1), Meralco (5-2), San Miguel (5-2), Magnolia (6-3), Rain or Shine (5-4), NLEX (4-4), NorthPort (3-3), Phoenix (4-5), Barangay Ginebra (3-4), Terrafirma (3-6), Alaska (2-4), Blackwater (0-9).

NorthPort continued to play inspired basketball, winning another game while its coaches are recovering from a virus infection and picked up its second consecutive victory since returning to action in the PBA Philippine Cup this week.

A day after fellow rookie Mikey Williams of TNT put on a show, Jamie Malonzo sizzled for the Batang Pier who demolished Terrafirma, 104-84, on Saturday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Malonzo finished with 14 points, including a deluge of rim-rattling dunks normally seen during the PBA All-Star Weekend.

Malonzo was clearly having fun out there, so was the rest of the Batang Pier as they took it upon themselves to win their second straight game while their coaches were still in isolation and recovering from Covid-19.

“Anytime our coaches are recovering from something like that, we go out there and dedicate it to them,” said Malonzo. “I know Coach Pido (Jarencio) is probably watching and probably he’s mad out there seeing me bouncing the ball and dunking. We’re having fun and we’re doing it for them.”

With the win, NorthPort had improved its win-loss record to an even 3-3 card. The team, however, will get back to action in 24 hours and will face the NLEX Road Warriors in the main game on Sunday at 7 p.m.



Terrafirma was led by Aldrech Ramos and Roosevelt Adams who scored 14 apiece.

On Friday, Williams torched NLEX with 36 points as the Tropang Giga posted a convincing 100-85 win.

Phoenix Super LPG, meanwhile, posted its first back-to-back victories on Saturday with a triumph over Blackwater Bossing, 114-92.

The victory was the fourth win in nine games for the Fuel Masters, who improved their chances of returning to the playoffs. Last year, the Fuel Masters overachieved but fell a game short of making their first ever finals appearance in franchise history.

This year, it is a lot more challenging for coach Topex Robinson and his troops.

“We don’t want to think about last year’s team anymore. This is a whole new team,” said Matthew Wright, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an all-around performance for Phoenix.

Mike Tolomia paced Blackwater with 23 markers.